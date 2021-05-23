JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Alma Ruth Cloyd Jarrett, age 81, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the home of her daughter Sandra Clouse with her loving family by her side after a long hard battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mrs. Jarrett was born May 24, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Samuel C. “Dude” Cloyd and Katie Duncan Cloyd. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Evert Jarrett and a brother, Cyrus “Tuffy” Cloyd, special nephews, Ronnie Jarrett and Ricky Cloyd.
She was a member of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Jarrett retired from Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as a night Clerk. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister to her family. She lived life to the fullest and she loved everyone, she truly never met a stranger.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Clouse (Ricky), Kathy Dillow (Brian), Karen Collins (Rod), Penny Hensley (Jackie), Allen Jarrett (Debbie), and Johnny Jarrett; grandchildren, Chasity Hendrix (Scott), Dusty Clouse, Candice Garvin (Scotty), Megan Williams (Mark), Katie Britton (Scott), Kaci Mango, Trey Hensley (Amber), and Dillon Jarrett (Brittney); great grandchildren, Gabe, Connor and Brady Hendrix, Zaydee Clouse, Dalton & Easton Garvin, Landon Williams, Mason, Seth & Laney Britton, Lily & Liam Mango, Emmalyn Hensley, Colton & Holland Jarrett; sister and special niece, Louise Jarrett & Jackie Thompson; sister-in-law and special nephew, Nagatha Cloyd & David Cloyd (Peggy); aunt, Betty Ann Story; brother-in-law, Paul Jarrett (Edna Ruth); sisters-in-law, Janice Shipley, Barbara Thompson (Ted), Betty Jarrett; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Chasity & Scott Hendriz, Megan Long (State of Franklin Healthcare), Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care they showed to our momma and granny these last few days.
Graveside services will be conducted 4:00 pm Monday, May 24, 2021 at Mt. Wesley Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Dykes and great-grandson, Connor Hendrix officiating. Music will be provided by her grandson, Trey Hensley.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church 586 Mt. Wesley Rd. Telford, TN 37690.
Condolences may be sent to the Jarrett family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821