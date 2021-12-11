Mrs. Alma Lee Edwards, age 80, of the Lamar Community, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at home. She was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church, Jonesborough. Alma was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee on November 4, 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Eugene “Gene” Edwards; parents, George Dawson Miller and Beulah (Lewis) Miller; sister, Wanda Miller Rash; brother, Emery Miller and son-in-law, Kamay Holder.
She leaves behind daughter, Lori Holder; daughter, Tina Purdie and husband, JB; son, David Edwards and wife, Shana; grandchildren, Jillian and Ethan; brother, Fred Miller and wife, Norma and sister, Anna Sue Hicks.
Grave side services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, December 13, 2021 at Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough, with Mark Sirois officiating. Pallbearers will be Nathan Coggins, Wayne Morrow, Mark Pfeiffer, Kenny Robinette and Frank Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Susan Booth, 299 Taylor Bridge Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
