Mrs. Alma “Fay” Williams Campbell went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020 at the young age of 97. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband of 55 years Lockett Grant Campbell, mother Mary Alice and father Dewey Maynard Williams, brothers Paul, Ralph, and Roger Williams. She is survived by her three sisters Betty, Mary Anne, Patricia (Patsy), and one brother Ben. Her legacy will carry forward as matriarch with her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Fay will best be remembered as a lady among ladies. Her dress, home, and virtues demonstrated the importance of grace, devotion, and poise. Fay was a faithful and fulfilled woman who put God, family, and music at the core of her life. She did this by hosting and preparing many memorable gatherings, playing the piano for Hunter United Methodist Church for over fifty years, and devoting her time to the community with which she lived and loved. She will be greatly missed, and her memory will guide those that follow.
In the end, Fay battled with the devastating issues associated with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease. As a result, the family had to count on the service of others to assure her health. Therefore, we (the family) would like to express their earnest and humble gratitude to Mrs. Louise Whitehead for her dedication and commitment to the care of Fay during these last difficult years. Mrs. Whitehead was an ever-present companion and friend. Fay and the family are ever indebted. Additionally, we would like to thank the Hermitage Health Center for their steadfast efforts to assure comfort and companionship as life became confusing and difficult. Their kindness and earnest support of Fay did not go unnoticed.
Mrs. Campbell will be entombed at Happy Valley Memorial Park- Mausoleum of Peace. Family members and friends are asked to pause, give gratitude, and say a loving prayer for a life well lived and remembered.
