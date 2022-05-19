JONESBOROUGH -Mrs. Adelaide Miller Range, age 96, Jonesborough, died Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Mrs. Range was born in Washington College, Tennessee, on March 18, 1926, she was a lifetime resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Alton & Thelma Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George E. Range, and her son, George E. Range III.
She is survived by three daughters: Lillian Range, Thelma Jo (Steve) Green, and Ruthanne (Dale) Robbins. She had six grandchildren: David (Ali) Sitton, John Sitton, Carrie (Ryan) Doyle, Rachael (Michael) Gilhooly, Kristen (James) Andras, and Josh (Victoria) Robbins; she had eight great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.
Mrs. Range was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, and a rural mail carrier for 25 years in Gray, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, Saturday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Range family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821