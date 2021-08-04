JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Ada Pearl (Outred) Street of Johnson City, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2021.
Ada was born October 17, 1932, in Portsmouth, England. She was the daughter of the late Roland Francis and Frances Mae Outred. She spent her childhood in Burnham Overy Staithe, Norfolk, UK. Ada moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, in the 1950s and has been a member of Harrison Christian Church for over 60 years. She was beloved by everyone blessed to know her. Ada loved caring for her flower garden, taking long walks, and doting on her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by three of her brothers: Arthur, Albert, and Willie, as well as her husband, Herbert C. Street. She is survived by her three children Leona Thompson, Cheryl Tiemens, and Matthew Street; one brother, Roland Outred (UK); many nieces and nephews; her grandchildren Ian Thompson, Aaron Keever, Katie Bashor, and Alicia Garcia; as well as her great grandchildren Darwin, Cyrus, Isaac, Juno, Isabella, Adelaide, and Milo. She always was a “great” grandmother. Her cookie jar was never empty, and she always had a hot kettle and a comforting shoulder for anyone in need. She was a model of generosity and patience. Her laughter and spunk will be greatly missed.
The family of Mrs. Ada Pearl (Outred) Street will receive friends from 4 to 5 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Harrison Christian Church, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5 pm with Chaplain Karl Gasser officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.