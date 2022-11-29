JOHNSON CITY - Mr. William Edward Everhart “Eddie”, 79, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Eddie was a forty-seven-year resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Thurman and Myrtle Everhart. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by one baby sister, Priscilla Ann Everhart.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Pauline Ann Everhart; one daughter, Priscilla Smith and her husband David “DJ” Smith; one brother, Thurman Robert Everhart Jr and his wife Marsha; two grandchildren, Kameron Smith, and Hayleigh Smith, and two nephews.
Eddie graduated from Tennessee High School in 1963 and married the love of his life Pauline Everhart May 8, 1965. Eddie served in the US Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War as a sniper. During his Army career he obtained the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He received a degree in Computer Technology from Bristol Commercial College in 1970.
After he retired his favorite past time was spending time with two grandchildren Kameron and Hayleigh, his two dogs Maggie and Paisley, putting together puzzles and playing solitaire. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh with all of his stories. He was a wonderful husband, father and Papaw always putting his family first.
Eddie was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Army Historical Foundation and Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church
The family would like to thank Gary Dula of VA Home Health Care for his wonderful care for Eddie over the last seven years and to the nurses and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center for their care during the last few days of his life.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St Jude's Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
The family of Mr. William Edward Everhart “Eddie” will have an inurnment service on Friday December 2, 2022, at 3 PM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM Friday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Everhart family. (423) 610-7171