JOHNSON CITY - Mr. William Edward Everhart “Eddie”, 79, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Eddie was a forty-seven-year resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Thurman and Myrtle Everhart. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by one baby sister, Priscilla Ann Everhart.

Trending Recipe Video