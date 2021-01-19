TELFORD - Mr. William Earl “Bill” Johnson, age 80, Telford, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Mr. Johnson was born in Washington County and the son of the late Henry & Etta Arrowood Johnson. He was also preceded in death by a son, William Earl Johnson, Jr., daughter, Tammy Renae Johnson and a sister, Henrietta Walters.
He was a member of Seviers United Methodist Church.
Mr. Johnson was a United States Navy Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Henderson Johnson; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Johnson and Charles “Tommy” Johnson (Brenda); two sisters, Susie Finkle and Sandra Johnson; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Rich Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19, please no visits at the home.
Interments services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Seviers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Seviers United Methodist Church 951 Hwy. 107 Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821