GRAY - Mr. William “Bill” D. Leonard, age 67, Gray, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Leonard was born February 17, 1955, in Washington County and the son of Bessie McCracken Leonard, Johnson City and the late Don Leonard.
He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a son, Will Leonard, Gray; daughter, Amy Noel Leonard, Gray; sister, Kathy Howell, Johnson City; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, June 17, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
