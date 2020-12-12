JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Walter Lee Sherfey, Jr, 75, Jonesborough, departed for Heaven on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Mr. Sherfey was a native of Jonesborough and the son of the late LtCol Walter Lee Sherfey, Sr. and June Windle Sherfey.
He is survived by his brother, Lloyd W. Sherfey and his sister-in-law Linda; his nieces Allison Sherfey and Catherine Finnigin (and Husband Brian); and his 2 grand-nephews Marcus and Jacob Finnigin. Additionally, Lloyd D. (Buddy) Windle, first cousin to Walter, was as close as a brother to him throughout their lives.
Walter was an outstanding student throughout his years of education in Washington County, graduating as Valedictorian of his Jonesborough High School Class of 1963. He attended the University of Tennessee, served in the US Army Reserve, and became a dedicated employee of First Tennessee Bank for over 38 years. Walter made numerous new friends in his job, as well as remaining in touch with his high school classmates and old friends of many years. He had an astounding memory for details and facts; and loved to discuss politics, sports, history, and movies with his friends at work and in Jonesborough. Walter was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Ashville, NC.
The family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to some special friends: Janice and Jim Olinger, who helped and comforted Walter during his time of extended illness at Four Oaks; as well as to Joel Conger, Sam Mitchell, and David Brown who assisted him greatly while he lived alone in his home in Jonesborough.
A memorial celebration will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in 2021, at a time and date to be determined, followed by a private burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Jonesborough.
