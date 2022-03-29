JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Wallace Jack Crain, age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Crain was born February 16, 1931 and was the son of the late Bradley & Renthie Coates Crain.
He retired from Central Transports. He was a proud Mason and member of the Jericho Shriners for 51 years.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Charlie, Vance, Herman, Howard & Lawrence Crain, half-brother, Troy Crain, six sisters, Thelma Mashburn, Ester Burton, Colene Shankle, Mary Cutshaw, and Macie Brogdon and half-sister, Viola McIntosh.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Velva Crain; son, Ron Crain (Diane) of Erwin; daughters, Teresa Sellars (Joe) of St. Augustine, FL; and Sandra Gregg (Larry) of Erwin; step-son, Brenton Miller (Lisa) of Johnson City; four grandchildren, Jeremy Sellars (Kendra), of Spotsylvania, VA, Matthew Hodge of Jonesborough, Joe Birchfield (Kilby), of Chesnee, SC and Rachel Cassity (Chad) of Statham, GA; nine great grandchildren, Savannah, McKinley, Adren and Weston Sellars, Matthew Jr. and Madison Hodge, Abram, Kaylee and Rylee Cassity; sisters-in-law, Betty Crain and Hannah Crain, of Johnson City; and several very loved nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Crain family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821