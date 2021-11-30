JONESBOROUGH - Mr. W. S. “Billy” Jackson, age 99, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home while sleeping.
Mr. Jackson was born in Washington County and the son of the late James S. & Pearl Hurdt Jackson. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Crain Jackson, second wife, Bernice Lane Jackson, and a sister, Dorothy Smith.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Mr. Jackson graduated from Jonesboro High School. He worked as a Dairy Farmer for over 35 years and ran a sawmill. After retirement, he raised Beef Cattle for several years. His hobbies included reading, traveling with his family, telling stories and trains. He especially loved playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Marsha Lefevers (Jerry); son, Mike Jackson (Kim); stepdaughters, Luann Hawkins (Jeff), Mimi VanDyke (Kenneth), and Lynn Lane; grandson, Kurt McIntosh; granddaughters, Brooke McIntosh, Amber Crumley (Alex) and Alexis Herman; great-granddaughters, Ella Crumley, Emmy Herman, and Josie Herman; eight step-grandchildren, and numerous step-great grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Betty Jean Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm, Friday, December 3, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hawkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am, Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be Freddy Whaley, Joe Shell, Keith Toth, and Brian Dennison. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Lefevers and Cecil Tarlton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Jackson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821