JONESBOROUGH - Mr. W.C. “Doug” Sliger, age 73, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Sliger was born January 20, 1950, in Washington County, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Chester Lee & Marjorie Rogers Sliger. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Sliger and three sisters, Joyce Kinley, Brenda Kyker and Mary Jane Cloyd.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you