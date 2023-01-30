JONESBOROUGH - Mr. W.C. “Doug” Sliger, age 73, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Sliger was born January 20, 1950, in Washington County, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Chester Lee & Marjorie Rogers Sliger. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Sliger and three sisters, Joyce Kinley, Brenda Kyker and Mary Jane Cloyd.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving during Vietnam in the 4th Infantry Division. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Overseas Service Bar, Vietnam Service Medal with two Campaign Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Marksman M-16 Medal.
Mr. Sliger worked in the Maintenance Department at Magnavox in Greeneville.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Lib” Adams Sliger, Jonesborough; son, Douglas “Dougie”
Sliger his pride and joy, Jonesborough; brother, Arthur “Moe” Sliger (Lydia); sister, Linda Collins (Ted); close friends, Lewis Wayne Kinley, Cookie Kish, Jimmy & Joyce Zukas, Kelsey (Junior) and Joyce Ramey; two special little girls, Claire & Lauren Hollers; nephew & niece, Brent and Victoria; and his dog “Gypsy”.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses on the 2900 ICU floor of the Johnson City Medical Center and Washington County and Johnson City EMS, for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Steve Hartley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Sliger, Michael Byrd, Dusty Hinkle, Kelsey (Junior) Ramey, Leslie Keith Hollers and Brent Hollers. Honorary Pallbearers Lewis Wayne Kinley, Jimmy Zukas, Matt Rowland.