JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Virgil “Pearl” Gilbert, age 89, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Gilbert was born February 26, 1933, in Jackson County, Kentucky, and the son of the late Benjamin Harrison & Cora Lee May Gilbert.
He was a founding member of Christ Fellowship Bible Church. He was a loving family man, neighbor, role model and teacher. He was a talented singer. He loved to fish, hunt and was a great storyteller. He was known for being fun-loving and giving.
Mr. Gilbert was a skilled cabinet maker and home builder.
He was one of fourteen children and survived by his wife, Charlene Gilbert, Jonesborough; three sons, Virgil Gilbert, Jr., Robert Dean Gilbert (Pam) and Harrison “Ricky” Gilbert (Sherry) all of London, KY; three daughters, Carolyn O’Hearn (Michael), Lancaster, KY, Ganelle Hooks (Chad), Jonesborough and Carrie Perry (Brian) Jonesborough; sixteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; brother, Sterling Gilbert (Wilma), Knob Lick, KY; sister, Marylou Marcum (Art), McWhorter, KY; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren with Pastor Chad Hooks officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, grandchildren, Abraham Hooks, Samuel Hooks, James Hooks, Scobee O’Hearn, Robert Gilbert and Jacob Perry.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821