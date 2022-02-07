JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Virgil Lee Proffitt, age 75, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Proffitt was born in Johnson City and the son of the late Sanford & Juanita Higgins Proffitt. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Hollifield.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Proffitt was a United States Army Veteran. He was owner & operator of Cherokee Auto Repair.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kathy Proffitt; children, Sanford James Proffitt, Nashville and Valarie Goins, Wamego, KS; two stepchildren, Charles Lewis, Jonesborough and Ricki White, Canton, NC; sister, Linda Cardwell, Nashville; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Michael Davis officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the Proffitt family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
