JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Virgil “Buck” Weese, age 92 of Johnson City, died Thursday December 24, 2020 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton after a lengthy illness. A native of Fenwick, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Patrick Martin and Gertie Boyce Weese. Mr. Weese was a retired coal miner and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by two daughters, Diane DeLoach and Kimberly Hayes, by a son-in-law, Kenneth DeLoach, by three sisters, Della Thomas, Clara Chapman and Opal Hanna Armstrong and by a great granddaughter, Gracie Byrd.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Helen Weese of the home, two daughters, Lou Ann Bennett (Calvin) of Jonesborough and Mari Campbell (Chris) of Seminole, Florida. Two sons, Richard Weese (Sara) of Greeneville and Gary Weese (Carla) of Jonesborough. Four grandsons, Jerrod Bennett of Chuckey, Rev. Seth Weese, and Kyle Weese both of Greeneville and Spencer Weese of Johnson City. Five granddaughters, Jaime Fansler of Church Hill, Wendy Simpson of Johnson City, Shanna Milliken of Mt. Juliet, Rebecca Garland of Kingsport and Tiffany Rainey of Johnson City. Five Great grandchildren, Alexis Fansler, Gavin Roark, Morgan Weese, Pippa Rainey and Kelsey Parshall also survive.
Graveside Services for Mr. Weese will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 4, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Seth Weese, officiating. Military Honors will be by Boone Dam VFW Post #4933. Honorary pallbearers will be his Grandsons. Friends may call at the funeral home chapel from 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. Saturday and from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 A.M. Monday.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
