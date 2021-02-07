JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Vestal Freeman, age 74, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Freeman was born in Washington County and the son of the late Jake & Tilda Story Freeman. He was also preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
He attended Cherry Grove Baptist Church and Dry Creek Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia White Freeman; two daughters, Shellie O’Day and Stephanie Waterman (William); grandchildren, Kailyn, Austin, Jacob, Jordon and Whitney; great-grandchild, Azaira; two sisters, five brothers and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Freeman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821