JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Vestal Coggins, age 80, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Coggins was born December 4, 1941, in Washington County, TN and the son of the late John & Lona Dotson Coggins. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
He was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 ½ years, Norma Jean Kyker Coggins; children, Jeff Coggins (Janet) and Tina Reaves (David); granddaughters, Brandi Taylor (Heath) and Ashlea Reaves and Emily Reaves; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Hadley, Rhett, Dax, Declan and Branch Taylor; one brother, James “Buck” Coggins (Margaret); and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 12 Noon, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park with Pastor Perry Cleek & Pastor Jamie Ferguson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Lee, David Reaves, James “Bunny” Adkins, Johnny Clark, Tommy McCurry and Freddie Malone. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Laughrun, Henry Reaves, Frank Arthur, Dan Stott.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821