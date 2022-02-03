LIMESTONE - Mr. Uril Peterson, (Papaw), age 88, Limestone, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Mr. Peterson was born March 30, 1933, in Poplar, NC. He was the son of the late Bernie & Rittie Peterson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Peterson, daughter, Tammy Estepp, sister, Lillian Thompson and a brother, Magellan Peterson.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesborough.
Left to cherish his memory include three children, Duane Peterson (Tammy), Randy Peterson (Lois) and Sue Drain (Jeff); sister, Winnie Mae Griffith; grandchildren, Christina Williams (Toby), Jennifer Cooper (Jerry), Tyler Peterson (Christy), Brandon Peterson, Logan Peterson (Lindsey), Hannah Rosas (Alex), Chad Estepp (Whitney) and Travis Estepp (Cheryl); several great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a drop-by visitation from 2:00-5:00 pm Monday, February 7, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Minister Byron Paddock officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
