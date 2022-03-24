LIMESTONE - Mr. Tony Ray Broyles Sr., age 66, Limestone, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol with his family by his side.
Mr. Broyles was born September 21, 1955, in Washington County and was the son of Farris Moore Broyles, and the late R.E. Broyles. He was also preceded in death by grandparents, James Robert and Jessie Martin Moore, Guy and Lucille Broyles and serval uncles including his Uncle Daryl Moore.
He liked spending time with family & friends, grilling out, and riding his Harley.
Survivors include his daughter, Terri Alley (Jason); son, Tony Ray Broyles Jr. (Gina) grandsons, Tyler Shelton and Alexander Phenneger; siblings, Robin Baker (Roger), Teresa Broyles, Mac Broyles (Rita), Martha Deadrick (Tom) and Mary Kinley (David); special grandchild, Kayleigh “Squeaky” Saults, he was “Grandad” to many more that were a part of his life over the years and he cherished each one of them; uncles, Dale Moore (Gracie) and Jim Bob Moore (Linda); and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Saturday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Grace Brethren Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Ray Broyles Jr., Tyler Shelton, Jason Alley, Ben Broyles, Matthew Broyles and Bradley Phillips.
