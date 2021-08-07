LIMESTONE - Mr. Tony Allen Broyles, age 62, Limestone passed away Friday August 6, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Broyles was a native of Washington County and the son of Lois Hammer Broyles and the late Quay Broyles.
Mr. Broyles was owner and operator of Broyles Excavating. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He had a special place in his heart for his animals, Molly and Whiskers.
Survivors in addition to his mother is his wife Tammy Privette Broyles, daughter Kelly Broyles, step sons, Dillion and Patrick Vondran; grandchildren, Nikolai and Alistair Vondran, brothers and sister, Ronnie Broyles (Jan), Terry Broyles (Sandee), and Sheree Broyles Cloyd; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mr. Broyles will be Monday August 9, 2021 6:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Broyles officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM prior to the service and other times at the family home. Graveside will follow at Philadelphia cemetery. Pallbearers will be Santo Cicirello, Patrick Vondran, Logan Clark, Brandon Shipley, Daniel Broyles, Tony Henley, Kevin Thompson, and Dillon Vondran. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Privette, Joe Waldrup, Frankie Devotie, Dr. Bruce Abkes, and Dr. Charles Famoyin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
