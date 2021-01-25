JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Toney Clouse, age 61, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Clouse was born in Jonesborough and the son of the late Richard & “Pinky” Velma Rigsby Clouse.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Clouse worked for Olde Town Body Shop for twenty years. He enjoyed camping, going on cruises and the beach.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Hamilton Clouse; daughter, Fallon Paige Clouse; brothers, Ricky Clouse (Sandra) and Mike Clouse (Judy); several nephews and nieces; and special pets, Callie, Nelson and Bella.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Clouse family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821