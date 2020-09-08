LIMESTONE - Mr. Tom McCurry, age 64, Limestone, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McCurry was born in Washington County and was the son of the late Robert Emmerson & Louise Ferguson McCurry. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Briggs and nephew, Clay Thomas Collins.
He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
Tom was a farmer and retired from the Washington County Highway Department as a Foreman. He enjoyed picking on people and making people laugh. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanene Bryant McCurry, Jonesborough; daughter, Carrie Lewis (Stephen); grandchildren, Carter Lewis, Eli Lewis and Isaac Briggs his mother, Missy Briggs; sister, Jane Collins; nephews, Rodney Collins, Jason Collins and Eric Collins (Mendy); nieces, Sadee Collins and Sophee Collins; mother-in-law, Rovenia Bryant.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Dykes, Pastor Craig Ponder and Pastor Joe Barker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020 at New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
