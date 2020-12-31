TELFORD - Mr. Timothy Nathaniel Tye, age 43, Telford, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Tye was born in Middlesboro, KY and the son of Marilyn Phyllis Tye, Telford and James O. Tye, Corbin, KY. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Marie Walker, paternal grandparents, Paul & Lora Tye and one uncle, Edward Tye.
He was of the Baptist faith and at an early age he attended Lone Mountain Baptist Church where he was a member.
Tim loved to play Texas Hold’em and was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to travel.
In addition to his parents, fiancé’ Christina Wolfe, Telford; aunt, Kathy Walker, New Tazewell, TN; cousin, Chloe Muncey, New Tazewell; special friends, Nick Rodifer, Johnson City and Jerry Toney, Telford; and other cousins.
A Celebration of Life Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at New Hope Brethren Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Tye family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821