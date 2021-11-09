JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Timothy James Fisher, age 52, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday November 6, 2021 at his residence.
Tim was born in Radford, Virginia and was the son of Vickie Hoback Fisher and the late Richard John Fisher. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Jessie Lynn Jones.
Tim received an associate degree from Highlands Community College and bachelor's degree from Virginia Intermont College.
Tim worked as loader, supervisor, and driver for United Parcel Service for 33 years (from 1988 - 2020).
Tim was a kind, loving, and funny husband, father, son, and brother. Tim and Holly met when he delivered to her one time. It was love at first site. He was known by some as "Brown" due to his employment with UPS or “Fish” and to everyone as a wonderful, friendly man that would and did do anything for his friends and those in need.
Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman his whole life. He enjoyed frequent camping trips with Holly, Eli and wonderful friends. He was an amazing cook, and no one would ever go hungry when he was around.
Survivors in addition to his mother are his wife Holly Jones Fisher, one son Eli Fisher; brother, Rick Fisher and wife Kelly, sister Vanessa Meyers and husband Jason; father-in-law Freddie Jones, sister-in-law Cindy Widener and husband Chris and brother-in-law Casey Jones; nieces and nephews, Joshua and Caleb Fisher, Cainan and Brodie Meyers, and Kelsey Widener; aunt Sue Fisher; cousins Darrell Fisher, Dwayne Fisher, Chris Hoback and Chad Hoback.
Funeral services will be Saturday November 13, 2021 12:30 PM at Boones Creek Christian Church, with Father Todd Hare officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 10:30 to 12:30 prior to the service. Graveside will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Jones, Casey Jones, Rick Fisher, Jason Meyers, Chris Widener, Craig Kellner, Dallas Arrowood, and Wade Hardin.
Honorary Pallbearers: Scott Worsham, Cainan and Brodie Meyers, Joshua and Caleb Fisher, Chris and Chad Hoback, Darrell and Dwayne Fisher, Joe Taylor, Nathen Tate, Steve Rosenbaum, and Steven Whitaker.
The Family would like to thank Jim Montag, PA-C and his team at Vanderbilt for their wonderful care.
The family would appreciate assistance with funeral expenses in lieu of flowers or in addition to flowers. Donations can be sent to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home or by Venmo to @Timothy-Fisher-23.
Condolences may be sent to the Fisher family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821