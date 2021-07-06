JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Thomas “Ted” Theodore Lynch Jr., 78, of Jonesborough, passed away July 6, 2021. The son of the late Thomas Theodore Lynch Sr. & Texie Hensley, Thomas was born in Unicoi on August 5, 1942.
Ted loved wood working, playing golf and playing cards. He enjoyed working on old tractors and mowers and then taking them to tractor show in Gray. He was a charter member of the Hales Ruritan. He retired as a Probation Officer with the State of Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Lynch, children, Sherrie Davis, Jason Lynch (Garie), grandchildren, Whitney Ricker (Adam) and Amanda Smith (Joseph), Anaka Lynch, Chase Byrd and Zoe Byrd, brothers, Johnny Lynch (Pat), Greg Lynch (Sandra), great grandchildren, Jayden Davis, Hailyn Ricker, Ashton Price and Liam Smith, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by Phyllis Lynch and Phillip Lynch.
Celebration of life will take place at the home on Hairetown Road, Jonesborough, TN, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with memories being shared at 3:00 PM, and Robert English officiating.
