JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Thomas L. Turner, Sr., 79, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at his residence.
Thomas was the son of the late Lafayette E. and Zelma Pauline Turner. Thomas was born in Monroe, Michigan.
He was a US Air Force veteran. After high school Thomas traveled the world in the Air Force.
Thomas loved to travel, he enjoyed being with his family. He was a jack of all trades, he loved to bowl. Thomas loved the Lord.
He was a member of the Milligan Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his first wife, Michele Turner.
Survivors include his loving wife, Audrey Clark Turner; three daughters, Kathleen Kellum and her husband Michael, Shawn Hill and her husband Phil and Colleen Berry; one son, Thomas Turner, Jr.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
The family of Mr. Thomas L. Turner will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Mark Street officiating. An inurnment service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Johnson City VFW Post # 2108 will accord military honors.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Turner family during this difficult time.