JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Thomas “Eddie” Taylor, age 56, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Taylor was born August 26, 1965 in Lexington, Kentucky and the son of Barbara (Ricky “Pops”) Ledford and the late Thomas Edward Taylor Sr.
He was the Manager of Ingles Grocery Store in Boones Creek.
In addition to his mother and “Pops”, survivors include his wife, Teresa Casey Taylor, Jonesborough; his son Joshua Taylor and fiancé Erika Story, daughter Amber Johnson, and special daughter, Eryn Chischilly of Pennsylvania. Grandchildren Nakita Joann Russell, Hannah Wright and Ryan Wright of Pennsylvania. Siblings Lori (Ike) Wilson of Erwin, Liz (Barry) Spurlin and Wanda Stanton of Kentucky, Herbert “Herbie” (Dana) Ledford; mother-in-law Linda (Ricky) Love, sister-in-law Cindy (Tim) Robinson and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by Mary Taylor, Sister.
Mr. Taylor was a third degree Master Mason, a Noble of the Jericho Shriners, member of Jericho Mobile Patrol and past Master of Unicoi Lodge.
Mr. Taylor enjoyed riding his motorcycle, vintage automobiles, Ella his beloved Rottweiler and Shadow his cat.
Funeral service for Mr. Taylor will be Thursday September 9, 2021 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service.
Graveside services will be Friday September 10, 2021 11:00am at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Ingles store #372, Members of the Unicoi Masonic Lodge and Jericho Mobile Patrol.
