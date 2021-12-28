JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Ted Mack Pate, 72, of Johnson City, went on to his eternal home on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center after several intense bouts with cancer. He was the son of the late Beryl Grant “BG” and Ida Mae Stephens Pate.
Ted graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1967 and was the senior class President. He attended East Tennessee State University. He was a builder/contractor. He worked in various capacities from a skilled laborer to a building inspector. He went on to start his own business, TMP Construction Services, LLC. He was a very active member of Southwestern Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was a part of the spiritual leadership of the church. In his earlier years, he enjoyed gospel singing with his brothers in the Pate Brothers Quartet.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Beryl, Jr., Jack and Bob Pate and a sister Nellie Jane Kirk.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Wilson Pate. His three daughters Tonia (Barry) Carrier, Jenny (Andy) Wetzel and Cindy (Brett) Ellis and son Stephen (fiancée Chelsea) Pate. Seven grandchildren Andrew (Alexandra) Carrier and Lauren Carrier; Drew, Ryan and Nate Wetzel; Brooke and Will Ellis. A brother Bill (Elaine) Pate, a sister Doris (Joe) Campbell and sister-in-law Mayme Smith. Special friends Bob and Donna Sluder. His faithful and loyal dog companion Jase. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Ted Mack Pate will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Road, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Greg Salyer officiating. The graveside committal services will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be the grandsons and other family members. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Southwestern Baptist Church.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Southwestern Baptist Church van fund.
The family also wants to send out a special resounding thank you to Tennessee Cancer Specialist, Amedisys, as well as anyone and everyone who has ever contributed to his wellbeing either directly or through warm thoughts and prayers.
