JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Taft Hill, age 94, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at The Waters of Johnson City.
Mr. Hill was born in Johnson City and the son of the late Jefferson & Lena Peterson Hill. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Hill.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mr. Hill was also a member of the Gideon’s International and past President of Johnson City Kiwanis.
Mr. Hill was a US Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Hill, Johnson City; son and daughter-in-law, David Brian & Dawn Hill, Blountville; two sisters, Helen Kinnick (John) and Hazel LaFollette, all of Johnson City; one granddaughter, Michelle Yeary (Jack); great-grandson, Jacob Yeary; brother-in-law, Leon Byerley; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Tony Trott officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 3688 Johnson City, TN 37602-3688 or Westminster Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, 2343 Knob Creek Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604.
