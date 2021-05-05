TELFORD - Mr. Steven Lynn Rollins, 67, Telford, passed away follow a lengthy illness, Monday, May 3, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Steven is survived by four sisters, Marilyn Bowers, Paula Sealy, Gloria Rollins, and Denise Rollins; three brothers, Ronnie Rollins, Anthony Rollins, and Darryl Rollins; two stepsons, Jimmy Hart, and Wesley Hart; two aunts, Naomi Patton and Betty Rollins; cousins, Julie Rollins, Michael Rollins, and Rebecca Rollins; and a host of other cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Four Oaks Healthcare Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Memorial services will be conducted 1:30 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Saturday prior to the service and other time at the home of Julie Rollins 1700 Nathaniel Dr. #5 Johnson City.
Condolences may be sent to the Rollins family online at www.dillow-taylor.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821