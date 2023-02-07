BOWMANTOWN - Mr. Steven Bruce Greenwell, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Bowmantown.
Steve was born on June 18, 1955, to the late Bruce and Francis Nell Greenwell at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was a faithful member of Bowmantown Baptist Church for 43 years and served as chairman of the deacons, Sunday School teacher, and enjoyed working the sound especially for VBS. He loved to sing in the church choir. He retired from ETSU where he worked as an Electronics Technician.
Steve was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Parlee Greenwell; brother, Randy Greenwell; in-laws, Robert and Emily Winegar; several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Winegar Greenwell; daughters, Angela Garst (Johnathan) and Stephanie Greenwell; step-grandson, Matthew Garst; brother-in-law, Bob Winegar (Shelley); nieces and family; and several aunts.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with funeral services to follow at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Grizzle officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bob Winegar, Johnathan Garst, Matthew Garst, Eric Bailey, Larry Shanks, Johnny Payne, Heath Broyles, & Arland Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Campbell, Robert Ward, Lonis Francis, Isaac Grizzle and Joe Garst.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Steve’s name in lieu of flowers may do so to Bowmantown Baptist Church, 418 Bowmantown Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.