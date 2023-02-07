BOWMANTOWN - Mr. Steven Bruce Greenwell, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Bowmantown.

Steve was born on June 18, 1955, to the late Bruce and Francis Nell Greenwell at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was a faithful member of Bowmantown Baptist Church for 43 years and served as chairman of the deacons, Sunday School teacher, and enjoyed working the sound especially for VBS. He loved to sing in the church choir. He retired from ETSU where he worked as an Electronics Technician.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you