JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Steve “Mo” Carson, age 70, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Carson was born September 23, 1951, in Washington County and the son of the late Medford & Mildred Shipley Carson.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Carson graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1969. He was an exceptional athlete and an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife, Robbie Shull Carson; children, Brad Rowe (Lauren) and Nick Rowe (Laura); grandchildren, Addy Rowe, Eastham Rowe, Joseph Rowe, Hallen Rowe, Simon Rowe, Vada Rowe and Sullivan Rowe; brothers & sister, Gayle Carson (Teresa), Sheila Gouge (David) and Gary Carson (Betty); and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to First Tee Program-Tennessee 2009 Sevier Street Nashville, TN 37206.
Condolences may be sent to the Carson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821