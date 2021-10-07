Mr. Steve Clay, age 58, passed away Tuesday October 5, 2021 at his residence.
Steve was a native of Washington County and the son of the late Robert and Ann Clay.
Steve enjoyed being outdoors especially hiking and fishing, he was always up for an adventure, he was a Tennessee Vols fan, he loved being with his family, but his greatest joy in life was his daughter and grandkids and being their Papaw.
Steve was employed by Perma R Products.
Survivors include his daughter Miranda Legursky, grandchildren Ava and Hudson Legursky, brothers and sisters Donna Laws, Debbie Denton (Terry), Denise Clay, James “P Nut” Clay, Calvin Clay (Cindy), and Abby Chambers (Mark); nieces and nephews, Chris, Aaron, Wyndi, Wesley, Mikayla, Casey and J.D.
Memorial service will be held Saturday October 9, 2021 6:00pm at New Hope Brethren Church, 352 New Hope Road, Jonesborough. The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM prior to service.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821