JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Stephen Lee Dickeson, age 80, Jonesborough, went to be with Jesus, his mom & dad and other family, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Dickeson was born January 18, 1942, and lived his entire life in Washington County, TN. He was the son of the late William & Ruby Sherfey Dickeson. He was also preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Stanley Dickeson.
He was a lifelong member of Jackson Park Church of the Brethren.
Mr. Dickeson retired from Thomasville Furniture, formerly Gordon’s Furniture.
Survivors include his brothers, Jerry Dickeson and wife Faye and Joe Dickeson and wife Helen; several nephews, nieces, great nieces, nephews and many cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Four Oaks Healthcare for the wonderful loving care given to Stephen. We appreciate all of you.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, may be made to Jackson Park Church of Brethren 100 Oak Grove Ave. Jonesborough, TN 37659 in Stephen’s name.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821