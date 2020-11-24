JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Stanley Harold Moore, 82, Jonesborough, passed away at his residence Monday November 23, 2020.
Mr. Moore was a native of Washington county and the son of the late John and Gennie Mae Harrison Moore. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Carl Moore, Gary Moore, Ronnie Moore, Juanita King, Olivene Sharron, Betty Ferguson, Bernice Jenkins, and Ella Mae Bowling.
Mr. Moore attained Douglas Chapel Church, He enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed farming and was always willing to help anyone even if it meant letting his work go.
Mr. Moore worked as a pressman for Kingsport Press for 17 years and was a life long farmer.
Survivors include his wife Lucy Easterly Moore, sister, Edna Cash and husband Charles, sisters-in-law Margaret Moore and Lucile Moore, brother-in-law Hal Jenkins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Service for Mr. Moore will be Wednesday November 25, 2020 2:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Cole and Pastor Darren Harrison officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 to 2:00PM. Because of COVID the family asked everyone to wear a mask.
Graveside will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Moore family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Service 4223-753-3821