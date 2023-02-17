GRAY - Mr. Sherrell Wayne Shepard, 77, of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Sherrell was the son of the late Charles Ervin and Mary Sligar Shepard.
A 1963 graduate of Happy Valley High School, Sherrell proudly served three years in the Army, including 13 months in Korea. He worked as a mechanic at Eastman for 31 years.
Sherrell was a member of Central Church of Christ. He fiercely loved God, family, and country.
He relished any opportunity to take his wife and three daughters on vacation. His lottery-winning smile is in seemingly every family photograph from beach trips, birthdays, and holidays.
Sherrell admired Eastman pilot Don Mason and got a pilot’s license of his own. He often took family and friends flying. Sherrell saw God’s grace in butterflies, hummingbirds, and sunsets. Hot dogs needed onions, watermelons needed inspection and Mustangs needed to be driven fast.
Purchasing treats for grandchildren brought great joy, as did cuddling his dogs. He was happiest, of course, when he was looking at his wife Janet, as their 57 years of marriage can attest. They went out to eat on Valentine’s Day, a most fitting last supper for a devoted husband.
In addition to his parents, Sherrell was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyons, Kenneth and Randy.
Along with his wife, Janet Shepard, those left to cherish his memory include his beloved daughters Cherie Doyle, Angie Williams (Trey) and Natalie Norris (Robbie), 10 precious grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren (two more on the way), brother Roger Shepard (June), sisters, Dawn Cox, Yvonne Leonard and Ann Cunningham, sister-in-law Diana Shepard.
A service to honor Sherrell’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Central Church of Christ (Johnson City) with Tim Hall, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Doyle, Chet Williams, Parker Eanes, Alex Doyle, Nash Johnston and Jacob Redman. The honorary pallbearer is Henry Large.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Condolences may be sent to the Shepard family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
