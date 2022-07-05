JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Samuel J. Bralley, age 79, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Bralley was born in Bristol, Virginia, and the son of the late Monroe Franklin & Ruby Leona Leonard Bralley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie Monroe Bralley and Jefferson Franklin Bralley.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and was the assistant choir director. He also was the lead singer with the Gospel Road Travelers.
Mr. Bralley was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran, having served in Guam and Thailand. He retired from the US Postal Service after 34 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Winters Bralley; daughters, Stephanie Turner, Jackie Bralley, Traci Bralley and Donna Fields (Chris); brother, James Bralley (Juliana); sister, Peggy Ann Stewart; several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Celebration of life services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, July 8, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Harrod officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Samuel J. Bralley name.
