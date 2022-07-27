Mr. Samuel David Stanton, age 90, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Stanton was born November 1, 1931, in Chuckey, TN, the son of the late Gaither and Velvia Payne Stanton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nona Duncan Stanton, daughters Karen Stanton and Deborah Stanton, a brother, Roy B. Stanton and a granddaughter Serena Stanton.