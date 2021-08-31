JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Russell D. “Rusty” Reed, age 73, Jonesborough, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Reed was a native of Johnson City and had resided in Jonesborough for 47 years. He was the son of the late Clifford D. Reed and Bessie D. Bacon. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mailan Reed and a brother, Roger Reed.
He was a United States Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Reed was owner and operator of Reed Electric Company for 30 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Nhu Thuong Thi “Maily” Reed; daughters, Mailee Reed and fiancée Troy Baker, Dr. Mailien Rogers and Mike Rogers and Mylinh Dockery and Barry Dockery; sons, Steve Reed, and Phillip Reed, PharmD, and wife Holly Reed; brother, H.C. Reed; and twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Reed, Phillip Reed, Mike Rogers, Troy Baker, Carson Reed, Cash Reed and Carl Dockery.
