JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Roy Lynn Greene, age 84, of Jonesborough, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Roy was the son of the late Hardin and Goldie Mae Greene.
Mr. Greene was a Rip Saw Operator for Vaughn Furniture for 40 years, a member of Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church and had attended Bethel Church of Christ most recently. Roy loved his church, ball trips with Stan & Carolyn, fishing, hunting, and he had a great love for animals.
In addition to his parents Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Erlene Greene; brother, Jack Greene; son, Ricky Lynn Greene; 3 stepdaughters; several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include, daughter, Joyce Ryckman (Bill) of Michigan, Debbie White (Tim) of Ohio, stepdaughter, Millie Duncan of Elizabethton; brother, Stanley Greene (Carolyn) of Jonesborough; sister, Wilma Allen of Johnson City; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, special friends & neighbor, Bret (Doc)
A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister JR Justice and good friend, Bill Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, prior to service. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Cherokee Mountain Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Gentiva Hospice care nurses, Seth, Dean, Devan, Michelle for their wonderful care and support.
Condolences may be sent to the Greene family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
