JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Roy Lee Collins, age 96, Johnson City, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at The Waters of Johnson City.
Mr. Collins was born in the Leesburg Community and son of the late Cecil & Addie McKee Collins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Evona Guinn Collins, sister, Mary Osborne, and a brother, James D. “Jim” Collins.
He was a WWII Veteran having served in the Navy-Air Force as a Tail Gunner.
Mr. Collins was a Salesman by trade. He retired from Auto Parts Company of Johnson City in 1990. He had a kind and gentle spirit and appreciated the goodness of people. He enjoyed buying and trading miscellaneous items, collecting, hunting, gardening and raising animals.
Survivors include his children, Debbie Collins, Peggy Morgan (Bobby), Ronnie Collins, Jimmy Collins, Kim Quesenberry (Chad); six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
There will not be a formal visitation or funeral due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Friends and family may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and sign the register from Noon until 4:00 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Bryant Collins officiating.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living in Johnson City where dad has lived for the past two years.
Condolences may be sent to the Collins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821