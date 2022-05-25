GRAY - Mr. Roy Dean Jones, age 79, Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Roy was born March 8, 1943, in Washington County and the son of the late Lincoln & Margrette Hopson Jones. In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by his brothers, James “Buck” Jones, Jack Jones, Bill Jones, Gary Jones and a sister, Peggy Jones.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Roy graduated Sulphur Springs High School, attended Knoxville Barber College and later retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 33 years of service.
He enjoyed listening to country music, farming, and being with his grandkids. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and was a 50-year member of Sinking Creek Lodge #575, as well as Washington County Scottish Rite and the Jericho Shrine. He retired from the Appalachian Fair Board of Directors.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Good Jones, Gray; two sons, Brad and Doug Jones; one daughter, Beth Cunningham (Mike); grandchildren, Austin, Avery and Alex Cunningham; sister, Sharon Mers; sister-in-law, Judy Jones and Judy Deakins Jones; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Friday, May 27, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Al South officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 pm Friday prior to the service. Interments services will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Jones, Doug Jones, Mike Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Alex Cunningham, Rodney Good and Dana Good.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church 1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Sinking Creek Lodge #575 F&AM P.O. Box 9044 Gray, TN 37615-9044.
Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821