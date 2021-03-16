JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Ronnie D. Yarbor, age 69, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital.
Mr. Yarbor was born in Greeneville, TN and the son of the late Brownlow & Millie Laws Yarbor. He was also preceded in death by a son, Shane Yarbor.
He was an Engineer at ITT. Mr. Yarbor loved fishing, gardening and UT Vols. He was a loving husband, brother and uncle.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Yarbor; sisters, Rita Brown, Tina Yarbor and Lisa Burgner; step-sons, Samuel Martin and Jason Martin; nephews and niece, Eddie McLemore and wife Chris, Amber Brown, Kevin Yarbor, and Max Burgner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matt & Gina Renfro; brother-in-law and daughters, Alan Rush and Kaycee Rush; Josie Sparks husband Rusty and family; special close friends, Johnny Chandley, Gale Hensley and Randy Bacon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holston Valley Hospital and Orchard View for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Ponder officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Yarbor family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821