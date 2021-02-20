JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Rondal E. “Shorty” Bowers 82, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday February 18, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Bowers was born in Bristol, VA. , to the late Robert L. and Amanda Bowers. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and lived most of his life in Johnson City, Tennessee. He served in the National Guard for several years. He owned several Jiffy Drive-Ins in Johnson City in the 1960's. Then later he became a used car manager for Sherwood Chevrolet and then owned Downtown Auto Sales.
Mr. Bowers was a member of Harvest Time Baptist Church in Johnson City where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He traveled with the Crystal River Boys as their manager for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sweet wife of 51 years Jean Bowers in 2012, his sister, Mary Bowers, and two brothers Harmon and Bobby Bowers.
Survivors include his son, Randy Bowers and wife Toni, daughter, Pam Bowers Hurd and husband Ben; one granddaughter, Brandi Hurd and great grandson, Skyler. His sister, Carol Barker, and husband John and several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
The family of Mr. Rondal E. “Shorty” Bowers will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 12-1 PM, followed by a graveside service at Washington County Memory Gardens at 1:30 PM officiated by Pastor Ben Hurd. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Dutton, Kevin Williams, Harold Coomer, Shawn Martin, Joe Baker, Bobby Burgess, Ben Burgess, Bryson Burgess and Stoney Pierce.
