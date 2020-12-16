CHUCKEY - Mr. Ronald Thad Roberts, age 57, Chuckey, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Roberts was born in Hickory, NC and the son of Helen Canipe Mashburn Roberts of Morganton, NC and the late Thad Roberts.
He was a Truck Driver.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Tammy Roberts; son, Robert Edwards; step-son, Derek Conway (Mia); daughter, Brittany Robert-Lail (Jeff); grandchildren, Anniston Conway, Charlotte Lail, Valorie Lail and JoAnna Lail; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
