JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Ronald Saults, 74, of Jonesborough, passed away February 19, 2021. The son of the late Omer & Ruth Tilson Saults, Ronald was born in Washington County, TN, on September 25, 1946.
Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie Saults, Jr. (Tammy), Kathy Street (Doug), Chastity Leonard (Scotty), Tim Saults (Casey), grandchildren, Eric, Dustin, Rachel, Becky, Christian, Jayden, Liberty and Calista, great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Landon and Luna, brothers, Wilbert Saults, Arthur Saults and Gary Saults, sisters-in-law, Virginia Faye Hall and Phyllis Shipley, and a niece and several nephews.
Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Joanna Saults, and his parents.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Saults family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
