JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Roger “Wayne” McClellan, 77, of Johnson City, TN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at home after an extended illness.
Wayne was born in Snowflake, Virginia, to the late John and Elizabeth Raney McClellan. He loved sharing beautiful memories of his boyhood home with his children and grandchildren.
After High School, Wayne joined the United States Marine Corp, India Company, 3rd Battalion, 12th Regimen. He proudly served two tours in Viet Nam from 1963 to 1967. He shared fond memories with family and kept in touch with those he served with, attending several reunions.
Upon completion of his military service, Wayne worked at Northern Electric Telephone Company, and later United Intermountain Telephone Company of Elizabethton, Tennessee. During his 37 working years, Wayne came to faith in Christ while reading a hotel bible. This led him to raise his children in the church he was a member of.
A lover of anything with an engine, he relished getting together with buddies and refurbishing old cars and Harley Davidsons. He also loved hunting and ancestry sleuthing. He frequently kept his family laughing with his witty assessments of situations and many jokes.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Kathy Elaine McClellan; one sister Judy Loest (Greg Austin); two daughters, Simone and Samantha McClellan; two step children, Christy Roark and Danny McClasky, wife Angie; five grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, and Samuel Harris, Presley Guy (Aiden Quinlan), and Carson Seaboch; three step-grandchildren, Chelsea Roark (Matt Hill), Katie Smith and husband Josh, and Hunter McClasky; 3 great grandchildren Dustin, Walker, and Mason Smith.
The family is planning a private celebration of life at a later date to honor Wayne’s wishes.