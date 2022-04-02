FALL BRANCH - Mr. Roger Lloyd Roach, 83, Fall Branch, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Roach was born September 9, 1938, in Maryville, TN. He was the son of the late John Lloyd & Marie Rogers Roach.
Upon graduating from University of Tennessee with a chemistry degree, he spent two years in Suriname. After returning home, he opened an antique store in Jonesborough, TN, which he proudly named Andrew Jackson Antiques. He later went on to teach school, become a sports pilot, enjoyed having an angus beef farm, flew for the Civil Air Patrol, and flew the airmail. He loved playing chess and collecting Asian Glassware, Appalachian Pottery and Civil War artifacts. He spent many years volunteering for the Crisis Center in Johnson City.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline, Fall Branch; stepson, Robert Burnette (Rachel); step-granddaughter, Ruby Laurel, all of Washington DC.
Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Pike officiating.
Roger was passionate about supporting St. Jude’s Hospital for Children and in lieu of flowers, please donate, St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Roach family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821