ELIZABETHTON - Mr. Rodney L. Steger 72 of Elizabethton/Johnson City Area was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after an extended illness.

Rodney grew up in Missouri. He attended Webster Grove High School. After graduating, he served in the Navy as a Corpsman. He then served in the Army Reserves for four years as a Medic. He worked at American Water Heater Company from 1979 till 1996, after that he went to work in Bristol, VA, at The Ball Corporation as a technician until retirement.

