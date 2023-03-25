ELIZABETHTON - Mr. Rodney L. Steger 72 of Elizabethton/Johnson City Area was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after an extended illness.
Rodney grew up in Missouri. He attended Webster Grove High School. After graduating, he served in the Navy as a Corpsman. He then served in the Army Reserves for four years as a Medic. He worked at American Water Heater Company from 1979 till 1996, after that he went to work in Bristol, VA, at The Ball Corporation as a technician until retirement.
He loved hunting and fishing; he loved telling jokes and stories. He could take any small tale and turn it into a very TALL tale. He loved going to shooting matches with his nephew Michael and fellow marksmen from his shooting match club. He enjoyed going to high school football games. He loved and enjoyed being with his grandson C.D.
He was of the Presbyterian faith and a member of Webster Grove Presbyterian Church.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father, John C. and D. Louise Steger; stepmother Darlene Steger; grandfather, Sam Jones; grandmothers K. Ellen Jones; grandmother, Lula Steger and grandfather John C. Steger Sr.; brother-in-law Bobby Ledford; mother-in-law, Mary Byrd; father-in-law James Byrd; sister-in-law Mary Ledford.
Survivors include his wife of almost fifty years, Yvonne; son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Carie; grandson, C.D.; sister, Kaye Steger; brother, Bryan Farran; sister-in-law, Emogene Metcalf; special nephew, Michael Ledford; special nieces, Donna Metcalf and Darlene Ledford;
nephew, Tony Metcalf and Susan; nieces, Rhonda Ledford, Tana Kettle, Terolyn Mitchell; great-niece, Elizabeth and Husband Tristan Slagle; great-nephews, Nathan and Anthony Metcalf, Cody and wife Kiki, Shane and Garrett Ledford; his special bacon and egg cooker and helper Marjorie Harris; Special Friends of the Shooting Club.
The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff of Life Care Center at Gray, and the staff of the Neuro Critical Care team and Oncology team at UT Medical Center. Also, thank you to Pastor Randy Johnson, Pastor Mark Potter, and Sandy Johnson and the Valley Forge Church Family for all their love and support.
Special Mountain friends, Miss Della Sue, Miss Pat, Miss Tracy. Honorary Pallbearers, Gator, Dennis, Ike, Phil, Cole, Frankie, Freddy, Tom, John, Billy Jack, Brandon, Keith, Nick, and Brodie
“Our Brother Rodney Steger has left the Range, and we are diminished, March 16th, 2023”
The family of Rodney L. Steger will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Mark Potter officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church at 1503 Riverview Dr, Elizabethton, TN 37643 to the Forge Building Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Steger family.