SULPHUR SPRINGS - Mr. Robert Wayne Presley, 85, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home in Sulphur Springs, TN.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of Washington County. He was the son of the late Guy C. and Mildred Jones Presley. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Presley, Forest Park, GA..
Wayne was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, TN.
Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran, having served at Fort Jackson, SC and Fort Mead, MD.
He was retired from Mason and Dixon, Kingsport, TN and AFG Glass, Greenland, TN.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Sharlene Lewis Presley of the home; son, Eddie, wife Sherrilea; and Grandson, Cody of Jonesborough, TN. He is also survived by one sister, Jane Presley Bohon, Jonesborough, TN; two brothers, Faine/Oleta, Telford, TN and Ricky/Ina, Chuckey, TN; four nephews: Larry Kent, Michael, Andy/Kristi, Jason/Alicia Presley; and one niece, Abby Presley.
The family of Mr. Wayne Presley will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Ft Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Daniel Cheevers officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Oakland Presbyterian Cemetery, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, TN. Active pallbearers will be nephews, niece and friends. The Johnson City VFW Post # 2108 will accord military honors.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN; Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Johnson City, TN or the charity of your choice in his memory.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Mt. Home Veterans Hospital and the Homebase Primary Care for their exceptional care during Wayne’ s illness.
The family also extends our sincere thanks and appreciation to Melissa, Salvador and Sara De la Vega for their care and support of Wayne and his family during his illness.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Presley family during this difficult time.